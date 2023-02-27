(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man will have to wait a little longer to fly into space after the countdown for the SpaceX rocket stopped less than two minutes before launch this week.

Woody Hoburg of Pittsburgh is one of four astronauts who were set to blast off to the International Space Station on Monday.

An issue with the ignition system prompted the delay.

Hoburg, who has degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California Berkeley, is the pilot of the mission.