PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Motorcycle Safety Training is being offered for Pennsylvanians that are interested in taking the course through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP).

The course will be provided, weather pending, by Third-Party Motorcycle Training Providers. If you have a Pennsylvania Class M permit and motorcycle license you can take the classes for free if they are operating under the PAMSP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are many different safety courses that are offered through Third-Party Training Providers. PennDOT reminds riders that it is important to have proper and required safety gear before participating in the course.

More information about the courses can be found here.

You can find out if the courses are available in your area here.

Below is a list of the courses that are currently offered:

Basic Rider Course (BRC) The BRC is the starting place for a novice rider or someone that has not been through any training to learn the basic fundamentals of operating a motorcycle safely. Motorcycles are provided. This IS a licensing course.

Intermediate Rider Course (IRC) The IRC is for experienced riders who have their own street legal motorcycle and want to develop more skills in traction management. Riders bring their own motorcycle. This IS a licensing course.

3 Wheel Rider Course (3WRC) The 3WRC is for riders interested in learning to ride a 3 Wheel motorcycle. This course includes trikes, sidecars and Can AM Spyders. Riders will experience the proper way to corner and more on three wheels. Bring your own approved vehicle or use a provided one. This IS a licensing course.