Pennsylvania National Guard heads to Philly to support the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

Sharif Proctor lifts his hands up in front of the police line during a protest in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police officers fatally shot the 27-year-old Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Guard staffing several hundred members in Philadelphia per the city’s request on Tuesday.

While it takes 24-48 hours to mobilize guard members, the National Guard is set to support the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and protect the right to peacefully assemble and protest.

To ensure safety, members of the National Guard are well-trained and well-prepared to assist Pennsylvania and its communities, especially Philadelphia, where unrest broke out following the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old Black man Monday night.

