(WHTM) – The Shapiro Administration is reminding Pennsylvania residents of the programs available for those facing mental health and substance use disorders during the holiday season.

The Departments of Human Services (DHS), Aging (PDA), Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and Health (DOH), came together to reinforce the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to helping Pennsylvanians throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available for free 24 hours, 7 days a week by calling or texting 988.

Those seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The line is also open 24 hours a day year-round with trained professionals who can connect callers to local resources.

Pennsylvanians seeking naloxone to reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug can visit their local pharmacy by using the Physician General’s standing order. People can also get naloxone mailed to their homes when completing a short training through a partnership with NEXT Distro.’

Any older adult needing support can contact the PA Link Call Center by calling 1-800-753-8827 or online at www.carelink.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania also offers resources for those with intellectual disabilities and autism, grandparents raising grandchildren, or those in need of public assistance programs.

“During this season of holidays, it is important to remind anyone who is struggling with grief,

isolation, or battling a substance use disorder that no one is ever alone; there are always

resources available to help,” said DDAP Deputy Secretary Kelly Primus. “The Get Help Now

hotline is available every day, including Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day.”