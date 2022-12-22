(WHTM) – More than 90 projects in Pennsylvania are expected to receive funding from the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by the Senate on Thursday.

The 4,155 page bill passed by a vote of 68-29 and now goes to the House for a final vote before it’s sent to President Joe Biden’s signature. Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey opposed the bill.

“With my last vote as a member of this body, I could not in good conscience condone this irresponsible product nor the process that created it,” said Toomey, who is retiring at the end of the year.

According to U.S. Senator Bob Casey, more than $111.5 million in funding was secured through the bill for Pennsylvania projects.

An outline of local project funding was laid out by the Senator’s office on Thursday.

NuVisions Center – $1,000,000 (Mifflin, Juniata, Huntingdon)

Project Description: The NuVisions Center will use this funding to renovate and convert a

building into a community market and mushroom farm, with a focus on prioritizing employment

opportunities for people with disabilities.

Pennsylvania Army National Guard – $2,700,000 (Lebanon)

Project Description: This project will support the planning and design of a new barracks and

dining facility for helicopter pilot and mechanic trainees at the Eastern Army National Guard

Aviation Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap. This site supports aviation training for all

National Guard units in the eastern United States, but its capacity has been limited by a lack of

barrack space and deteriorating facilities.

City of Lancaster – $500,000 (Lancaster)

Project Description: This project is will separate rainwater from the sewer system in the City of

Lancaster to reduce annual combined sewer flows to the Conestoga River by over 27 million

gallons. By supporting this critical infrastructure, the project will improve water quality in the

region by reducing pollutants while also providing flood reduction benefits.

United Way of Lancaster County – $670,000 (Lancaster Co. and surrounding region)

Project Description: This project supports software enhancements for United Way of Lancaster

County’s 2-1-1 free information and referral hotline to increase equitable access to community

resources. This software, piloted by United Way of Lancaster County, will eventually be scaled

out to all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster – $710,000 (Lancaster)

Project Description: This funding will allow the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster

(CAP) to infuse STEM education across its 53 early learning classrooms in Lancaster County.

10

CASA – Amount: $1,489,000 (York)

Project Description: This project will allow CASA to move locations to a larger community

center in York County to triple the number of York County residents it serves each year and

expand offerings via more office space, classrooms, vocational training labs, and a multipurpose

meeting room.

Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania – $275,000 (Franklin & Cumberland, surrounding region)

Project Description: With this funding, the Shippensburg University South Central

Pennsylvania Career Development and Readiness Initiative will deliver career counseling,

resources, and support services along with a robust schedule of employability and industry

driven technical skill courses, programs, certificates, and certifications. These classes will come

at no cost to any marginalized, unemployed, and underemployed people through a scholarship

that will cover the cost of the training.

Mercersburg Water Authority – $2,000,000 (Franklin)

Project Description: The project will address a series of deficiencies in the Mercersburg local

water system, including replacing the existing water treatment plant, storage tank, and well in

order to provide reliable service and improved drinking water quality.

“In this bill, I fought for programs that make it easier to live, work, and raise a family in Pennsylvania. Additionally, more than $111 million is going directly to community projects in every region of Pennsylvania, sending taxpayer dollars straight back to our communities,” said Senator Casey. “We are working toward an America where our children are safer and provided more opportunities in life, where seniors and people with disabilities are taken care of, and where we can have faith in our Democracy and our elections. There is always more to be done, and I will continue fighting for these ideals and working hard to deliver for Pennsylvanians.”

Toomey responded saying “Congress does a disservice to itself and the American people when it considers $1.7 trillion in spending and hundreds of extraneous provisions compiled in one massive 4,155 page bill—all with little public transparency or opportunity to amend.”

“It is true that the increase in defense spending included in the bill is desperately needed, given the dangers facing our country and our international allies. But the legislation’s reckless increase in domestic spending—that simply ignores the past two years and trillions in extraordinary partisan spending above and beyond the normal appropriations—will only exacerbate inflation and make it more likely that future generations will inherit a magnitude of debt that can only be resolved through crisis,” said Toomey.

Lawmakers were racing to get the bill approved before a partial government shutdown would occur at midnight Friday, and many were anxious to complete the task before a deep freeze and wintry conditions left them stranded in Washington for the holidays. Many also want to lock in government funding before a new GOP-controlled House next year could make it harder to find compromise on spending.

The bill also includes another round of aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress.

Senators heard from Zelenskyy about the importance of U.S. aid to his country for its war with Russia on Wednesday night. The measure provides about $45 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance for the devastated nation and NATO allies, more than Biden even requested, raising total assistance so far to more than $100 billion.

“Your money is not charity,” Zelenskyy told lawmakers and Americans watching from home. “It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

Lawmakers were in disagreement over which amendments were to be voted upon to lock in a final vote on an expedited basis. The impasses had the potential to prevent passage of the bill before the midnight Friday deadline. But negotiations overnight led to a breakthrough and senators gathered early Thursday morning to work through more than a dozen amendments before getting to a final vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report