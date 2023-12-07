(WHTM) — More than $1.5 billion in Ukraine-related federal defense dollars have flowed into Pennsylvania, according to a newly-declassified military document released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The story was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

According a map released by the department, Pennsylvania industry received $1.550 billion for Ukraine security assistance spending (USAI). That makes it the state with the third highest industrial base impact after Arizona ($1.750 billion) and Arkansas ($1641 billion).

Map courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

This release came in late November. Just before President Joe Biden pressed Congress for more aid for Ukraine; offering earlier this week to make changes related to U.S. immigration in return for support of Ukraine funding in his $100 billion national security package.

The USAI contract money was also awarded to a number of companies including BAE Systems — which has plants in York County.

BAE has gotten more than a half-billion dollars of Ukraine-related contracts nationwide, according to the document.