PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Black Friday right around the corner, Pennsylvanians need to keep an eye out for several types of fraud, including online shopping fraud.

According to a February 2022 report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Pennsylvanians lost a total of $169.2 million from cases of fraud, which puts us in 6th place in the country for most “fraud and other reports”.

It’s important to note that the median loss from these cases of fraud was $509.

The report goes on to say that of the 147,310 total cases of fraud & other reports filed in Pennsylvania, 24% were from Identity Theft, 22% were from Credit Bureaus/ Information Furnishers and Report Users, 11% were from Imposter Scams, and 5% was from Online Shopping.

The Keystone State also ranked 7th in the country for the most cases of Identity Theft.

According to the report, of the 47,143 Identity Theft Reports, 37% of them were from Credit Card Fraud, 29% were from “Other Identity Theft”, 25% were from Bank Fraud, 10% were from Loan or Lease Fraud, and 6% was from Phone or Utility Fraud.

Nationwide, there were over two million recorded fraud reports, and of those 2.3 million reports, there were 609,481 cases that resulted in a loss of money. According to the report, there was a total loss of approximately $8.7 billion – the median amount of money lost was $650.

For more information on how to keep yourself safe from fraud this holiday season or to report a case of fraud, you can visit abc27news.com’s Fraud Watch.

