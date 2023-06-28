PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Summer is here and comes with hot temperatures and sometimes thunderstorms. Thunderstorms can be awe-inspiring to watch but very dangerous if you are not careful.

The National Weather Service states that lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

According to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Pennsylvania sees over 240,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes every year, which averages for five strikes for each square mile of the state.

PEMA notes that since 1959, there have been 139 deaths from lightning in the state. This ranks Pennsylvania as number nine when it comes to lightning deaths across the country, which is according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Between the years 2013 and 2022, Pennsylvania still ranks within the top 10 of lightning deaths in the country, which is according to the Lightning Safety Council.

According to PEMA, there are five ways lightning can strike a person.

Direct Strike : This is when the current from the strike travels through the victim’s body.

: This is when the current from the strike travels through the victim’s body. Side Flash : This is when lightning hits a taller object, jumps to the victim, and sends current through the body.

: This is when lightning hits a taller object, jumps to the victim, and sends current through the body. Ground Current: This is when the current from a strike nearby travels through the ground and into the victim’s body

This is when the current from a strike nearby travels through the ground and into the victim’s body Conduction : This is when lighting strikes a metal object and the current travels through the object to the victim.

: This is when lighting strikes a metal object and the current travels through the object to the victim. Streamers: While rare, these are alternate pathways for the main strike that can carry the current to the victim’s body.

abc27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara says that part of the reason why Pennsylvania ranks high when it comes to lightning strike deaths is that people stay outside too long during a storm and do not stay inside long enough after a storm passes. Thackara also says it is important to take lightning as seriously as any other weather threat.

PEMA provides the following tips to stay safe during thunderstorms:

When a storm is approaching, seek shelter in an enclosed, permanent building or a metal-topped vehicle.

“When thunder roars, go indoors!” Go to a sturdy shelter and stay inside for 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder is heard

Bring pets inside

Corded electronics and plumbing can carry lightning current. Avoid water and corded electronic activities during the storm.

More information regarding lightning safety can be found by clicking here.

In 2023, one person was indirectly killed in Chester County after a tree that was stuck by lightning fell on the victim’s car.