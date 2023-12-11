HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced that over $140 million in rail investments have been given to expand the passenger rail system in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania will receive $143 million through the FSP-National program to support the expansion of passenger rail along the Keystone West corridor between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

From my very first day in office, my Administration has worked aggressively to create real opportunity for the good people of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership and our federal representatives’ support, we have a historic opportunity to build infrastructure that will connect our communities, spur economic development, and create opportunity for generations to come. I am proud of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for winning this competitive funding that will benefit people across the Commonwealth.”

Presently, the Pennsylvania Amtrak services travel round trip from Pittsburgh to New York City via Harrisburg once a day. The agreement that Norfolk Southen and PennDOT entered into supports increasing that to twice a day.

“Enhancing passenger rail and restoring these connections will deliver new mobility options for Pennsylvanians,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.“Expanding this service will reduce commute times, help connect hundreds of thousands of residents, and boost local economies.”

The Federal Railroad Administration has also identified three other Pennsylvania corridors for study and development through the Corridor Identification Development Program, which is a program that will help guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the country and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for implementation.

The three Pennsylvania corridors include:

Scranton to New York Penn Station (NYP) Passenger Rail Corridor

Keystone Corridor: Pittsburgh to Philadelphia

Reading-Philadelphia-New York Corridor

More information on passenger rail in the state can be found here.