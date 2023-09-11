PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, multiple housing authorities in Pennsylvania, including some in the Midstate, received $22.4 million as part of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) award to provide funding to reduce lead-based paint hazards.

The funding will also be used to evaluate and reduce residential health hazards in public housing that also including carbon monoxide, mold, radon, fire safety, and asbestos.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“American families deserve a safe and healthy place to call home. However, in many older homes, lead-based paint can be a serious threat to the health and well-being of children,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. “This funding effort will help us identify homes where occupants are at risk of lead exposure and other health hazards, and build on our promise of a healthier, stronger country.

Below are the Pennsylvania Housing Authorities that will be receiving portions of the funding.

Housing Authority of the City of Meadville $3,000,000.00

Housing Authority of the County of Franklin $5,000,000.00

Housing Authority of the County of Jefferson $170,636.00

Housing Authority of the County of Lebanon $5,000,000.00

Housing Authority of the City of Lancaster $4,425,760.00

Westmoreland County HSG Authority $404,490.00

Wilkes Barre Housing Authority $3,250,000.00

Housing Authority of the County of Jefferson $171,150.00

Philadelphia Housing Authority $1,050,017.00



“Lead poisoning is an entirely preventable tragedy that dramatically impacts a child’s health and ability to learn,” said HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio.“This funding opportunity will help families across the country protect their children from lead poisoning and exposure to other hazardous contaminants in their homes. Particularly in many of our neighborhoods with older housing stock, it is critical to identify and remediate housing units with potential lead-based paint to ensure our kids can grow up healthy.”