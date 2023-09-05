(WHTM) – Republican U.S. Congressman John Joyce, M.D. has announced he will seek re-election to represent Pennsylvania’s 13th District.

Joyce was first elected to the House in 2018 and has served three terms in Congress. In 2022 he ran unopposed with Democrats supporting a write-in candidate. In 2020 he received 73.5% of the vote over Democrat Todd Rowley.

“In 2024, the future of our families and our communities will be at stake,” said Joyce on Tuesday. “If we want to get our country back on track and end the costly failures of the far-left Biden agenda, then we must fight to defend our conservative values in Congress. That is why I’m running for re-election to represent Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

In his campaign announcement, Joyce highlighted border security, crime, inflation, and high-speed internet as key issues.

Joyce is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and also serves as a member of both the Health and the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittees.

Before running for Congress, Joyce and his wife Dr. Alice Plummer Joyce established Altoona Dermatology Associates. Joyce received his undergraduate degree from Penn State and his Doctor of Medicine from Temple University.

The 13th Congressional District consists of all of Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry counties. It also includes portions of Cumberland and Somerset counties