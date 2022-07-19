HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the Midstate are not giving up the fight to change elections in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) has been a leading voice in the calls for GOP-driven election reform.

The changes Republicans want include more strict voter ID requirements, allowing pre-canvassing or mail-in and absentee ballots, and allowing limited in-person early voting.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf already vetoed the bill once because of the voter ID requirements, but Grove reintroduced the bill, and says he will keep pushing for change.

“The current system of close your eyes and authorize unvalidated ballots should not exist. Just this week, the Wall Street Journal made a reference to Pennsylvania as the new Florida. It’s actually an insult to Florida,” said Grove.

Governor Wolf’s office called Grove’s event on July 19 a “sideshow”, saying he has no credibility when it comes to election issues. The governor’s office also reiterated that Pennsylvania’s elections have been fair and free.