HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New polling data, from the Trafalgar Group, shows Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by nearly five points.

Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is stepping down after two terms.

The same poll puts Democratic Governor candidate Josh Shapiro four points ahead of Republican Doug Mastriano. Both Oz and Mastriano have been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, who will rally for both at a Sept. event in Wilkes-Barre.