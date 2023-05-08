HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania state senators are leading a bipartisan effort to protect kids and teens on social media, as they introduced legislation last week.

Midstate Republican senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Democrat Vincent Hughes (D- Philadelphia and Montgomery) are leading the push. They say these protections are needed because young people’s mental health is suffering, and say social media is a huge part of the problem.

A recent CDC report found in 2021, more than 40% of high school students experienced “persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.”

The same report found that 10% attempted suicide, while 22% seriously considered it.

Senators Phillips-Hill and Hughes argue that social media has contributed to worsening mental health among kids and teens, and say that their new bill aims to limit those negative effects.

Under the bill, anyone under 16 would need permission from a parent or guardian to open a social media account. If they don’t get permission, their parent or guardian will be notified.

The bill would also forbid companies from mining data from anyone under the age of 18 and would also create a method for parents to sue social media companies for harming children

It is unclear as to which platforms this legislature would be applied to.