LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) is set to waive adoption fees on all dogs in Lancaster, Danville, and Philadelphia.

The SPCA says that their shelters are at “critical levels” and dogs are having longer stays.

The adoption event will take place at the PSPCA Lancaster Center located at 848 South Prince Street in Lancaster on Saturday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On this fee-waived adoption day, all normal adoption processes and policies will be followed. For more information visit the Pennsylvania SPCA website.

Similar adoption events will take place on March 25 at the PSPCA Headquarters in Philadelphia from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and PSPCA Danville Center from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.