LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) executed a search warrant and removed 100 animals from a property in Quarryville on Friday, June 24. The animals were removed over concerns for their welfare; The SPCA was acting on a tip from a community member.

The PSPCA removed 32 chicks, 27 cats, 11 dogs, eight baby ducks, six hens, five horses, four sheep, four guinea hens, two turkeys, and one goat from the property.

When PSPCA officers visited the property on June 23, the community member’s tip about poor living conditions was confirmed. The officers witnessed unsanitary conditions both inside and outside the property. When the officers returned on June 24, they found animals “living in filth,” some with unaddressed medical concerns.

A majority of the animals were brought back to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be examined and cared for. After medical examinations, the animals will be available for adoption or rescue placement.

“Today, 100 animals were taken out of harm’s way by the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team,” said Julie Klim, PSPCA CEO. “Each and every day our officers are in the trenches saving animals from cruel conditions, and this large-scale rescue is proof of that. Each of these animals will get the care that they need, and it will be our privilege to put them on the path to new lives free from neglect.”

Anyone with information regarding this case, or any other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 886-601-SPCA.