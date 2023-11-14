HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Colonel Christopher Paris, the Commissioner for Pennsylvania State Police has announced that the department has received two federal grants totaling more than $5.9 million to fight against controlled substances.

“Troopers regularly come face-to-face with the toll of illegal drugs on our communities, from overdoses to drug-related crime,” Colonel Paris said. “These funds will aid our efforts to identify the criminals who manufacture illicit drugs and the dealers who distribute them.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) awarded the PSP a grant of $3,986,394 under its Anti-Heroin Task Force program (AHTF) and $1,941,62 under its Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP).

Pennsylvania State Police will be using the grants to investigate illicit activities in relation to the manufacturing and distribution of meth, heroin, and fentanyl. In addition, the funds will be used to investigate the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.

Training included in the award will help State Police enhance the safety of troopers who are involved in the investigation of illicit drug activities within the state.

From January 1 to September 30, 2023, State Police seized over $52.2 million in illegal drugs, including $3.5 million in fentanyl, $4.7 million in methamphetamine, and $928,000 in heroin.

Additionally, troopers seized $65.4 million worth of illegal drugs in 2022, including $7.5 million in fentanyl, $6.9 million in methamphetamine, and $2 million in heroin.