PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Following the elimination of the college credit requirement on Pennsylvania State Police cadet applications, the number of eligible applications per month has increased by 240%, according to state police.

Today is the final day for individuals interested in becoming a trooper to submit an application for this cycle. These applications can be completed online at employment.pa.gov.

“We eliminated the college credit requirement on a trial basis for this period of cadet applications to expand opportunities for a rewarding career as a state trooper,” Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the State Police, said. “This will help us attract quality talent for the comprehensive and rigorous training that prepares cadets for a place among our ranks.”

Since the requirement was removed on August 28, state police have received 1,545 eligible applications. 659 of the applicants hold a high school diploma or equivalent and would not have previously been eligible.

1,374 eligible applications were received during the previous hiring cycle, which was open for a full six months, as opposed to the current two-month cycle.

The two-month cycle allows cadets to graduate during the current fiscal year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The elimination the college credit requirement is currently still a trial run. The decision to maintain the change will be re-evaluated after multiple application cycles, state police said.

Under current requirements, eligible cadet applicants must have a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state.

Cadet applicants must also be 20 years old at the time of application, and at least 21 years old or below the age of 40 upon entering the training academy.

Eligible applicants must also pass a written test, polygraph examination, background investigation, physical readiness test, medical screening, and psychological screening before training.

When they complete their training at the academy, cadets are promoted to trooper receive a salary of $66,911 annually.

More information about becoming a trooper can be found online a patrooper.com.