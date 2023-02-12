PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a woman previously reported missing was found during a traffic stop where the male driver fled the scene.

On Feb. 10 State Troopers stopped a maroon 2021 Ram 1500 for multiple traffic violations on Pottsville Pike near Logistics Drive.

During the roadside investigation, Troopers say a female passenger indicated there was criminal activity and was removed from the truck.

The driver, a man believed to be in his late 40s, allegedly gave a false ID and fled the scene.

Police say the female passenger was discovered to have been reported missing from the Scranton area and was being held against her will.

Troopers say this is an active investigation and anyone with information should call State Police.