HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season.

According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26.

This effort is dedicated to reducing the number of crashes and injuries by focusing on the following:

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or other drugs.

Aggressive and distracted driving

Speeding

Restraint system enforcement

The PSP reminds drivers to always drive sober, and if you are planning to drink, to always designate a sober driver.