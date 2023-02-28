LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the alleged theft of nearly $15,000 in checks from an elderly man’s mailbox in Lancaster.

According to police, an 86-year-old man had four checks allegedly stolen out of his mailbox. Checks totaling $4,079.03, $3,500, $2,800, and $3,500 were allegedly stolen out of the man’s mailbox on Hopkins Mill Road.

The thefts took place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and police say that the checks were allegedly altered and then cashed.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police.