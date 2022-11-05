CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.

Police say that a 61-year-old man driving a cargo van was traveling south on Delta Road when a milk truck began entering the road from an adjacent driveway. The driver of the van did not appear to have seen the milk truck and impacted the truck without slowing or breaking.

The 61-year-old man died at the scene. The condition of the milk truck driver or any passengers is not known by the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office also stated that there will not be an autopsy performed and the name of the victim will be released once the next of kin is notified