BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An Alsace Township convenience store was hit with two armed robberies less than a week apart and State Police say the same person likely committed the offenses.

The Sunoco at 3123 Pricetown Road was robbed on the morning of Tuesday, June 13, just three days after another armed robbery on Saturday, June 10. During both robberies an employee was threatened at gunpoint, State Police in Reading said.

Both of the armed robberies are believed to have been committed by the same person, State Police said.

During the first robbery a white male approached a worker by the back of the Sunoco at 4:45 a.m. and told them to go inside, State Police say. When they got inside the man pulled out a small black gun from his right-side pants pocket and then told the worker to stand by the cooler.

Troopers said that the robber then got a large box and filled it with tobacco products before having the worker open the cash register, stealing an unknown amount of cash, State Police said. The suspect then left through the back of the building at 4:52 a.m.

The robber was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a black/green backpack, black gloves, an orange knit hat, a yellow surgical mask and sunglasses, according to State Police.

During the second robbery, the man ran into the front entrance and pointed a black/silver handgun at an employee at about 4:44 a.m. Troopers said after the robber put the worker in the cooler, he asked for games of chance and then went behind the counter and filled a large cardboard box with cash, lottery tickets and tobacco products. The robber then ran out the front and went southbound on Woodside Avenue at 4:52 a.m.

The man was wearing a black backpack, similar to the one worn in the first robbery, black pants, gloves and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh. State Police said he also had a black/light grey hoodie, white KN95 mask and light-colored sports sunglasses during the second robbery.

State Police are investigating the armed robberies and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (610)-378-4011.