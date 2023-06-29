(WHTM)- The Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for a missing child

Four-year-old Preston Ferko was last seen on June 28 at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of Milligan St., in Phoenixville Borough, Chester County. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Ferko was last seen with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 lbs., brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on Preston Ferko to contact police immediately by calling 911 or at (610) 935-2440.