CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing.

Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and dark colored ball cap.

Police say that Caldwell is 5’10” and 230 pounds with gray hair. He has ties to Maryland, East Nottingham Township – Chester County, and Fulton Township – Lancaster County.

Caldwell is entered in the NCIC as a missing person. Anyone with information regarding Caldwell is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-268-2022.