DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a person they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

The Derry Township Police Department is searching for Federico Pimentel. Pimentel is a 72-year-old Asian male described as 5 foot 5 inches, 165 pounds. Pimentel has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a checkered jacket and gray sweatpants.

Pimentel was last seen in the area of Wexford Rd., in Hershey on June 7 at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on Pimentel is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202.