HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a missing man from Hummelstown who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 80-year-old Dustin Peters was last seen in the area of Zell Ct. in Hummelstown on Feb. 18 at around 8:30 p.m. Peters is operating a 2017 Lexus RX350 with PA registration LML7504.

Police say that Peters is 5’8″ tall and is balding with gray on the side. He has brown eyes and is possibly wearing navy blue pajama pants and a black puffy coat.

Police are asking that anyone with information Peters contact them by calling 911 or the Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.