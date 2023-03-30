PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they are looking for a missing 10-week-old baby who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

According to PSP, The Philadelphia Police Department in Philadelphia County is searching for 10-week-old Ajah Lloyd.

Police say that Lloyd was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a bear on it, pink tights, a pink/white headband with a flower on it, and a Mickey Mouse onesie. Lloyd has black hair and brown eyes.

Lloyd was last known to have been with 26-year-old Kadijah McKee, who has black hair and brown eyes. McKee was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He is driving a black 2003 Nissan Altima sedan with Pennsylvania Registration LZJ-0488. The car has tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear bumper, according to PSP.

Kadijah McKee — PSP

2003 Nissan Altima — PSP

Ajah Lloyd — PSP

PSP say that McKee and Lloyd were last seen in the area of North 16th Street in the City of Philadelphia on March 29 at around 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately by dialing 911 or calling the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251.