(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to locate a missing man in the Harrisburg area who they believe is at special risk of harm or injury.

Robert Lee Boyer, 24, was last known to be in the area of River Road near Three Mile Island in Londonderry Township at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

He has brown hair, green eyes and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police say he may be wearing a royal blue hooded sweatshirt with white draw strings and blue jeans.

Police did not say why they believe Boyer may be at special risk.

Anyone with information on Boyer’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.