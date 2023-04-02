ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Adams County are looking for a bicyclist they say has multiple warrants in other states.

According to PSP, two bicyclists were pulled over on Thursday, March 30 shortly after midnight on US Route 15 in Straban Township, Adams County. Police say one of the bicyclists gave them a false ID.

Upon discovery of the man’s real ID, police state that 61-year-old Raymond Bull was found to have multiple warrants out of Texas and Georgia.

Police state that Bull then took off into the woods. PSP has issued a warrant for his arrest.