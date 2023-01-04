MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown are requesting assistance in locating a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022.

According to state police, they are looking for 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh. He was last known to be in the Lewistown area and is wanted for criminal homicide, as well as other related charges.

Police received an arrest warrant for Middaugh on Dec. 29, for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other similar charges.

Kibe’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township on Dec. 16.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Middaugh is asked to contact PSP Lewistown at 717-320-1010.