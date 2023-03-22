POTTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old woman from Summit Township, Pa.

State Police say Sandra Penrose was last seen near Nelson Run Road in Summit Township, Potter County on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m.

Penrose was wearing a maroon hoodie, flowered shirt, and jeans. She is five-feet two-inches tall, weights around 150 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Police believe Penrose could be at special risk of harm or injury.

If you have information pertaining to Penrose’s whereabouts, please call PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.