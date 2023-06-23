(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Rep. Torren Ecker has had his license suspended and must complete a nine-month ARD (Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition) program after being charged with DUI.

According to court records, the Republican representative of Adams and Cumberland counties will have an opportunity to complete the program because this was his first offense.

If Ecker completes the program, the charges will be expunged from his record. Ecker will also have to pay restitution and court costs in connection to the April 18 crash.

According to State Police, Ecker was the lone passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound on Route 94 when it drifted off the west side of the road and struck a guard rail.

In a statement after the crash, Ecker said “Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself. I take responsibility for my actions. To my family, constituents, and colleagues, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible behavior and ask for your forgiveness. As this process moves forward, I will accept accountability and seek to restore the trust so many have put in me.”

Ecker has served in the State House since 2019 and serves on the House Appropriations, Judiciary, and Professional Licensure committees.