HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds anglers that the statewide Opening Day of Trout Season is on Saturday, April 1.

The commission states that anglers may begin fishing at 8 a.m.

Throughout the 2023 season, the PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes. This included 2.3 million trout, 707,000 Brown Trout, and 168,000 Brook Trout.

Along with the fish listed above the PFBC will stock around 70,000 trophy-sized trout measuring 14 inches to 20 inches. Approximately 14,000 golden Rainbow Trout, weighing an average of 1.5 pounds, will also be stocked during the preseason and in-season stockings.

Anglers who plan to fish from a boat on Opening Day of Trout Season, and for the next several weeks, are reminded that the PFBC’s cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect from November 1 through April 30. The rule states that anyone aboard a boat that is 16 feet long or less is required to wear a life jacket.

As quoted in the PFBC release, here are some reminders of the best catch and release techniques: