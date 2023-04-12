PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With the dry weather occurring for all of the state, the National Weather Service has put a Red Flag warning in place for portions of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

But, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), here in the Midstate, we are under a Very High threat of wildfires. The area is also under a Red Flag Warning, after being put under a fire weather watch.

This graph shows how Pennsylvania wildfires are almost caused by humans (Source: NWS, DCNR)

A fire weather watch means that fire conditions are likely within 72 hours of the watch issuance. The National Weather Service office in each location has its own set of parameters that cause a watch to be issued.

A red flag warning or fire weather warning means that fire conditions are possible within 24 hours of the warning being issued. Many communities will enact burn bans to prevent the start or spread of brushfires.

The National Weather Service indicates that roughly 99% of all wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by humans. This can be by throwing out a lit cigarette butt, or burning leaves that can get out of hand.

Wildfires in Pennsylvania only need three conditions to start:

A fuel source, such as dry grass or leaves

Dry conditions, including low humidity

An ignition source

The National Weather Service states to avoid all outdoor burning, not to discard cigarette butts or matches on the ground, and to be careful with equipment that may cause sparks.