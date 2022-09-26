ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial is going to be closed to the public due to upcoming repairs to the structure.

On Friday, October 7 the memorial that is located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, will be closing temporarily to the public. This memorial is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.

These renovations will go until June 2023. The structure of the memorial, that is made up of concrete, granite, and stone, is going to be repaired to help fix the materials’ exposure to the elements.

Funded by the state, these renovations are expected to cost $3.6 million. Repairs such as re-anchoring plaques, resetting existing pre-cast concrete, waterproofing walls, and replacing flashing and upgrading drainage will take place.

“The memorial is an incredible tribute to the more than one million men and women who died in service to our nation since World War II, and it is important to preserve its structural integrity so everyone can appreciate its beauty for years to come,” said Joel Mutschler, director, Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach “We thank the public for their understanding and look forward to when the memorial reopens and is once again available for everyone to visit and pay homage to America’s heroes.”

If you are looking to pay tribute to those who have served for our country, you can donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund. You can click here for more information.

All of the donation will go toward the upkeep of the memorial such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains, as well as maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial.