(WHTM) — Worshippers of many religions took part in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

Many Americans joined in front of courthouses and state capitols, as they did in Harrisburg. This year’s prayer focused on homicides and homelessness.

“We’re honoring that day by honoring god in our goal is to restore hope to our community as well as lift up the name of the lord. With all that’s going on we still believe in the power of prayer,” said Charlotte Robertson, Bridge of Faith Ministries’ outreach coordinator.

The national day of prayer has been officially observed since 1952 and was introduced as a way to unite the nation during the Korean War.