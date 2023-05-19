HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has released its preliminary employment report for April 2023.

The department states that the unemployment rate declined from one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in April, which matches the lowest rate on record, which was set back in January 1976.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Labor and Industry report also states that the estimated number of residents working or looking for work was up by 4,000 over the month. The report says resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000.

The national unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 3.4%

More information regarding these statistics can be found here.