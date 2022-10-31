LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years.

The Pequea #2 Bridge had closed for safety reasons. Crews worked to straighten the roadway and constructed a new bridge.

The reopening of the bridge today is part of the county’s multi-year bridge improvement plan.

“Our goal has been to repair or replace all of our structurally efficient bridges and after this one we only have on left. So we’re pretty excited about this. Our second to last ribbon cutting for us.”

The Pequea #2 Bridge is located near the intersection of Pequea Valley Road and Route 772.