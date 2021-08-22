Periods of rain today as Henri makes landfall in New England

TODAY: Cloudy, Periods Of Rain & Showers, Esp. E Of Harrisburg. Hi 82. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain. Lo 72. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: A Few PM Storms, Warm & Muggy. Hi 88. Winds: Light.

*Flood Watch in effect for Lebanon, Lancaster counties through Monday morning*

Showers developed overnight as expected east of Harrisburg, but some of the rain has been heavy with Palymra picking up nearly 1.75″ as of 6:30a. As Henri heads north into New England today, we’ll continue to see moisture on the western fringes of the storm. Given the high humidity in place and more lift arriving tonight, some of the rain could be steady again especially east of the river. While widespread flood issues should remain confined to eastern PA, we can’t rule out some of our eastern towns seeing localized flooding/rises in streams and creeks.

Overnight, the storm will continue to move northwestward toward Albany NY, which means rain may continue to pivot into our area through Monday morning. The storm will begin to pull east by then, with just a few pop-up storms Monday afternoon. When all is said and done, parts of Lebanon and Lancaster counties could see 1-3″ of rain, with lesser amounts further west.

Once we get past Henri, the story this week will be the heat and humidity again with highs back into the low to mid 90s for mid-week. Rain chances look quite spotty as a ridge of high pressure takes a stranglehold of the mid-Atlantic. Summer ain’t going anywhere anytime soon!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo