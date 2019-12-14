Periods of rain today, turning windy tonight

TODAY: Periods Of Rain & Fog. Hi 48. Winds: NE to SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds, Windy. Lo 35. Winds: W 15-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Blustery. Hi 43. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Today will bring more periods of wet weather to Central PA. Although there will be breaks in the rain, there will also be times of steady rain and fog. Expect 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall through this evening before it tapers off tonight. Temperatures should remain in the 40s throughout the day, making for a damp and raw feel. As the rain does taper off this evening, it could end as a few snow showers in spots, but no accumulation is expected.

The other to note about the forecast tonight: the wind! As the rain exits this evening, the winds will pick up and stay rather healthy overnight. Expect gusts over 30 mph and the winds will stay blustery throughout much of Sunday too. Clouds will decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Tomorrow will be a nice break from the precipitation with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

We continue to track more wintry weather for Monday morning. Some precipitation will ride up and over a warm front Sunday night and light snow is expected to begin in the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Snow will overspread the region from southwest to northeast and most areas will be waking up to light snow on Monday morning. At this time, it appears a period of light snow is likely throughout Monday morning before mixing with some sleet toward lunchtime. Eventually, the wintry mix will change to plain rainfall heading into Monday evening. Showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. This won’t be a big snowfall, but some accumulation is possible and could make travel tricky during the first half of Monday. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara