TODAY: Overcast, Periods of Rain. Total Rain near 0.5”. Hi 51. Winds: Light SE.

TONIGHT: Few Evening Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Lo 46. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Stubborn Clouds, Breezy. Hi 51. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

After a nice first half to the weekend, things will turn rainy today…but the rain is much needed! We haven’t had a steady rain since the 15th, so our deficit for the month and year has certainly grown. We’re starting out dry this morning, but expect showers to move in after 9 or 10a. That will turn into steady rain for the middle part of the day, which will linger into parts of the afternoon.

Rain tapers to showers by late afternoon, with just a few showers possible this evening. Drier air moves in tonight but clouds will linger into much of Monday. It will be breezy too with gusts as high as 25 mph. Nicer weather awaits us on Tuesday as high pressure builds overhead.

A strong cold front will swing through the region Wednesday…bringing another round of steady rain during the morning and afternoon. Behind the rain, sharply colder air moves in for late week with highs Thursday only near 40 and overnight lows tumbling into the 20s Friday. It will be quite windy behind the front as well. Temperatures should bounce back a bit though next weekend.

The pattern ahead is full of ups and downs, so no sustained warm or real cold spells showing up…at least for now!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo