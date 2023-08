DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Duncannon is reopening August 1 following its near month-long closure due to renovations.

The store, located at 53 S. Main St., Duncannon in Perry County, had been closed since July 4.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, it will reopen for business beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The store hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.