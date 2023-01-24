LANDISBURG, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to fire officials, a fire in Landisburg, Perry County on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 24, sent a man to a hospital burn unit.

Firefighters with the Landisburg Fire Company believe a space heater in the kitchen set the home on fire.

Three adults and two children live in the home, however only a 64-year-old man was in the house when it caught fire.

Fire officials say the man was seriously injured with burns and was in the middle of the road when first responders arrived.

The man, who is unidentified at this time, was flown to the Lehigh Valley Burn Unit.

The American Red Cross is assisting the rest of the family.

Firefighters struggled to get water to the home due to the narrow, rural road.