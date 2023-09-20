FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)– One person was hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision involving a car and a train in York County.

At about 1 a.m. on September 20, Fairview Fire and Rescue, Lake Shore Fire Department, West County Paramedics, and Millcreek Paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

According to Fairview Fire and Rescue, Pennsylvania State Police were the first to arrive and find one person trapped inside the car which had significant damage.

The person was removed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident.