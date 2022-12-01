MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Company announced Wednesday morning, on Nov. 30, 2022, that they broke ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion to their Myerstown manufacturing facility.

The $43.6 million expansion of the Myerstown facility will increase the size of production areas, which is expected to streamline Bayer’s current operations, according to the company. The new 70,000 square foot expansion will include the addition of 8 new packaging lines and a future area on the rooftop for solar panels.

Currently, the Myerstown facility produces several name brand, over the counter medications such as:

Aspirin

Aleve

Claritin

Midol

Coricidin

Phillips Milk of Magnesia

Alka-Seltzer

Flintstone Vitamins

One-A-Day supplements

The Bayer’s manufacturing facility in Myerstown is located on 400 W. Stoever Avenue and currently employees 630 full-time employees, according to the company. Bayer expects the expansion to be completed in 2025.