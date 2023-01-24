PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Philadelphia man, with a criminal history, has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
James Rahm will serve a year in federal prison and will help pay for the damage done to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A judge convicted Rahm of five charges.
Rahm bragged on social media about his actions inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. When federal agents caught Rahm a month later, he accused them of being “anti-American” for tracking down those who participated in the riot.
Rahm’s adult son is also charged and his case is pending.