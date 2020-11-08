PHOTOS: Alex Trebek through the years

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show hosts Alex Trebek (L) and Pat Sajak (R) pose on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

JEOPARDY! THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME – On the heels of the iconic Tournament of Champions, JEOPARDY! is coming to ABC in a multiple consecutive night event with JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time, premiering TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) ALEX TREBEK

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MARCH 12: Actor Tom Kennedy and television personality Alex Trebek in the green room at “Actors and Others for Animals” Roast of Betty White at the Universal Hilton on March 12, 2005 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show hosts Alex Trebek (L) and Pat Sajak (R) pose on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Alex Trebek attends Harry Friedman being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Harry Friedman and Alex Trebek attend Harry Friedman being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek presents the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 05: Alex Trebek poses with the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in the press room during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek (R) interacts with the audience on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – MAY 16: (U.S. TABS & HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Alex Trebek attends the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards May 16, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (L-R) Special Guests Lindsey Griffin and Alex Trebek attend the screening of ‘Wuthering Heights’ at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM)

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Host Alex Trebek during a taping of Celebrity Jeopardy at Radio City Music Hall on October 08,2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD , CA – APRIL 28: Alex Trebek, winner of Outstanding Game Show Host for “Jeopardy!” poses in the press room at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on April 28, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek presents the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. “Jeopardy!” studio Sony says Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him. He was 80.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.