LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The elegant and spacious, 1800’s Joanna Arnold House was recently listed for sale by BHHS Fox & Roach-Haverford Realtors for $525,000.
According to the listing, the historic home was originally built back in 1865. The home comes equipped with 7 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful brick exterior, along with multiple places to sit back and relax outside in the sun – whether that be at the large screened-in patio or the second-floor porch/balcony.
The historic home is 2.5 floors and also features “a game room; second-floor laundry; and a lovely fenced-in yard with plenty of sun for gardening and space for entertaining,” according to the listing.
It should also be noted that this home is situated in Central Lancaster City – putting future homeowners in close proximity to the Central Market, Franklin & Marshall College, and many other neighboring shops and stores in the city.
Recently, this historic home has undergone several improvements, which include:
- Knob and tube remediation
- New roof
- Installation of a commercial-grade dehumidifier in the basement
- Installation of a new 80-gallon water heater
- Luxury vinyl plank in two bedrooms
- Interior painting
This 3,192-square-foot home is part of the School District of Lancaster.
The Joanna Arnold House, located at 411 W. Orange Street, rests on a 0.17-acre property, and the listing agent for the historic home is Siobhan Cooney.
According to the listing, showings for the home begin today, on March 31.