LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The elegant and spacious, 1800’s Joanna Arnold House was recently listed for sale by BHHS Fox & Roach-Haverford Realtors for $525,000.

According to the listing, the historic home was originally built back in 1865. The home comes equipped with 7 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, and a beautiful brick exterior, along with multiple places to sit back and relax outside in the sun – whether that be at the large screened-in patio or the second-floor porch/balcony.

The historic home is 2.5 floors and also features “a game room; second-floor laundry; and a lovely fenced-in yard with plenty of sun for gardening and space for entertaining,” according to the listing.

Courtesy of Linda McManus

Courtesy of Linda McManus

Courtesy of Linda McManus

Courtesy of Linda McManus

Courtesy of Linda McManus

Courtesy of Linda McManus

Courtesy of Linda McManus

It should also be noted that this home is situated in Central Lancaster City – putting future homeowners in close proximity to the Central Market, Franklin & Marshall College, and many other neighboring shops and stores in the city.

Recently, this historic home has undergone several improvements, which include:

Knob and tube remediation

New roof

Installation of a commercial-grade dehumidifier in the basement

Installation of a new 80-gallon water heater

Luxury vinyl plank in two bedrooms

Interior painting

This 3,192-square-foot home is part of the School District of Lancaster.

The Joanna Arnold House, located at 411 W. Orange Street, rests on a 0.17-acre property, and the listing agent for the historic home is Siobhan Cooney.

According to the listing, showings for the home begin today, on March 31.