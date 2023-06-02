HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate boys lacrosse teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 3A

First Round (Tuesday, June 6)

LaSalle College HS at Garnet Valley – 6:30pm

Parkland at Central York – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm

Dallastown at Radnor HS – 7pm

Wissahickon at Freedom – 4pm

Shady Side Academy at Manheim Township – 4pm

Hempfield at Downingtown East – on Wednesday, June 7 at 4pm

Pennridge at Springfield – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm

McDowell at Mt. Lebanon – on Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm

Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)

Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)

Championship (Saturday, June 17)

Class 2A

First Round (Tuesday, June 6)

Scranton Prep at West Chester Rustin – 7pm

Devon Prep at Northwestern Lehigh – 7pm

Marple Newtown at Wyoming Seminary – 6pm

Cocalico vs. TBD

Lansdale Catholic at Susquehannock – 7pm

Trinity at Mars HS – 6pm

Hampton at Lampeter-Strasburg – 6pm

South Fayette vs. Cathedral Prep – at Hagerty Family Events Center – 6pm

Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)

Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)

Championship (Saturday, June 17)

This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.