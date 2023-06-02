HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate boys lacrosse teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.
Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.
Class 3A
First Round (Tuesday, June 6)
LaSalle College HS at Garnet Valley – 6:30pm
Parkland at Central York – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm
Dallastown at Radnor HS – 7pm
Wissahickon at Freedom – 4pm
Shady Side Academy at Manheim Township – 4pm
Hempfield at Downingtown East – on Wednesday, June 7 at 4pm
Pennridge at Springfield – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm
McDowell at Mt. Lebanon – on Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm
Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)
Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)
Championship (Saturday, June 17)
Class 2A
First Round (Tuesday, June 6)
Scranton Prep at West Chester Rustin – 7pm
Devon Prep at Northwestern Lehigh – 7pm
Marple Newtown at Wyoming Seminary – 6pm
Cocalico vs. TBD
Lansdale Catholic at Susquehannock – 7pm
Trinity at Mars HS – 6pm
Hampton at Lampeter-Strasburg – 6pm
South Fayette vs. Cathedral Prep – at Hagerty Family Events Center – 6pm
Quarterfinals (Saturday, June 10)
Semifinals (Tuesday, June 13)
Championship (Saturday, June 17)
This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.